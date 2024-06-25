Leeds join race for Sheffield Utd and Burnley target

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Basel’s Canadian attacking midfielder Liam Millar, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are reportedly “heavily” tracking Millar’s performances for Canada at the Copa America. Championship rivals Sheffield United and Burnley are also interested in the player.

Recent reports indicated that Sheffield United had a deal in place for Liam Millar upon his return from the tournament. However, Leeds and Burnley continue to be linked with the 23-year-old.

Millar, born in Toronto, began his career in England with Fulham’s youth academy before joining Liverpool in 2016.