Leeds set for battle with Sheffield Utd for Nottingham Forest defender

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leeds United are reportedly ready to ‘lock horns’ with Sheffield United for Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele.

The Sun reports that Leeds have opened talks to bring in the 22-year-old in the 2025 January transfer window.

The report suggests that the Republic of Ireland defender is available and Leeds are lining up a loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest are looking for around £10million if they are to sell Andrew Omobamidele.

Sheffield United are keen on the centre-half as well, but prefer a loan arrangement with no obligation to buy.

Omobamidele joined Nottingham Forest from Norwich City for a reported fee of £11million in the summer of 2023.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke gave Omobamidele his debut back in 2021, when he was in charge of Norwich.

