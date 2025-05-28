Leeds United and Bournemouth eye move for Middlesbrough star

Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Middlesbrough’s attacking midfielder Finn Azaz ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old impressed in the 2024/25 Championship season, contributing 12 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances.

Leeds are looking to add creativity as they prepare for life back in the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side is keen to improve in key areas, with Azaz seen as a potential upgrade on Brenden Aaronson, according to the Irish Independent.

Bournemouth have also expressed interest, while Crystal Palace were previously linked earlier this year.

Azaz, under contract at Boro until 2028, has a strong Championship record and versatility to play centrally or out wide.

According to the Irish Independent, both Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation as transfer interest continues to build ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.