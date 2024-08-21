Leeds United join Burnley in chase for midfielder

Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The Mirror journalist David Anderson reports on X that Leeds and Burnley are keen on signing Hannibal Mejbri.

Reports yesterday suggested that Burnley are lining up a move for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Burnley are reported to be considering both a loan and permanent offer for the midfielder, but Manchester United will only allow Mejbri to leave on a permanent move.

Mejbri gained valuable experience in the Championship during the 2022/23 season with Birmingham City, where he scored one goal and provided five assists in 38 appearances.

A product of Manchester United’s youth academy, Mejbri has made 13 first-team appearances for the club and has 27 caps for Tunisia.