Leeds United join Burnley in chase for midfielder

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The Mirror journalist David Anderson reports on X that Leeds and Burnley are keen on signing Hannibal Mejbri.

Reports yesterday suggested that Burnley are lining up a move for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Burnley are reported to be considering both a loan and permanent offer for the midfielder, but Manchester United will only allow Mejbri to leave on a permanent move.

Mejbri gained valuable experience in the Championship during the 2022/23 season with Birmingham City, where he scored one goal and provided five assists in 38 appearances.

A product of Manchester United’s youth academy, Mejbri has made 13 first-team appearances for the club and has 27 caps for Tunisia.

