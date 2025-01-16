Leeds United make bid for midfielder

Leeds United have reportedly made a £3.3 million bid for UD Leiria midfielder Dje D’avilla.

Sport TV Portugal journalist Sebastiao Sousa Pinto reports of the ‘official offer’ for the 21-year-old midfielder.

The report suggests that getting a work permit could be challenging for D’avilla, something that could end Leeds’ hopes of signing the midfielder.

Dje D’avilla is currently playing in the Portuguese second tier with UD Leiria, but his performances for the club has seen clubs from across Europe keeping tabs on him ahead of the January transfer window.

The Ivorian midfielder signed a new contract with UD Leiria a few months ago and the new deal keeps him at the club until the summer of 2027.

