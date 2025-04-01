Leeds United ponder swoop for FC Porto star

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing FC Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi in the summer transfer window.

Africa Foot reports of the interest from Leeds United in signing the highly-rated left-back in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has made only six appearances for FC Porto this season and would be interested in a move to England, should Leeds United get promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke could bring in the Nigeria international as a potential replacement for Junior Firpo, who is yet to sign a new contract with the club.

Firpo’s current contract with the Whites is set to expire in late June.

Zaidu Sanusi joined FC Porto just over five years ago and his current contract at the Portuguese side is set to expire in June 2027.