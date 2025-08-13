Leeds Utd agree deal to sign Man Utd, Newcastle and West Ham target

Leeds United have reached an agreement to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer following his exit from Everton.

The 28-year-old striker will undergo a medical at Thorp Arch before completing the move.

Calvert-Lewin, capped 11 times by England, spent nine years at Goodison Park, scoring 71 goals in 274 appearances.

His Everton spell was hampered by injuries, and despite being offered a new contract last summer, no deal was reached.

The former Sheffield United forward had also been linked with Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham before Leeds moved ahead in the race.

He is set to become the club’s eighth signing of the summer, joining fellow striker Lukas Nmecha as part of Daniel Farke’s plans for Leeds’ Premier League return.