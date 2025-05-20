Leeds Utd and Burnley eye move for Croatia star

Leeds United and Burnley are both showing interest in Union Berlin’s versatile full-back Josip Juranovic ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Croatian international, who has experience on both flanks, is being monitored by the two newly promoted clubs as they seek to bolster their squads for top-flight survival.

Juranovic, 29, is under contract with the Bundesliga side until 2027, meaning a significant transfer fee will likely be needed.

Fulham and West Ham are also reportedly in the mix for his signature in the 2025 summer transfer window

According to TBR Football, both Leeds and Burnley have identified the former Celtic man as a potential target.

With key full-backs potentially departing Elland Road, Leeds may be especially keen to land the reliable defender.