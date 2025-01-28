Leeds Utd and Leicester join Man Utd, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in chase for Danish prodigy

Leeds United and Leicester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg winger Adam Daghim.

The Daily Mail reports of the interest from Leeds, Leicester and Brentford in signing the talented winger in the 2025 January transfer window.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke reportedly sees the Danish youth international as one for the future for the club.

Ontheminute.com reported back in September that Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford were tracking the young Dane.

Adam Daghim’s speed and versatility make him an appealing target for all the clubs and it remains to be seen if any of the English clubs will make a move for the exciting Danish prospect.

Several clubs have watched the youngster in action, but it is more likely that the winger will make a move next summer, rather than in the January transfer window.