Leeds Utd closing in on Liverpool youngster

Liverpool youngster Oakley Cannonier is reportedly currently on trial with Championship side Leeds United.

The Athletic reports that Cannonier is spending this week at Leeds, with the 2025 January transfer window set to close on Monday.

Leeds United could make a move for the 20-year-old forward before the end of the window if they are happy with what they see.

Oakley Cannonier left Leeds United at youth level to join Liverpool back in 2015, but his development at Anfield has been hampered by injuries.

Cannonier’s contract at Liverpool expires in the summer of 2027.