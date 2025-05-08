Leeds Utd eye shock move for Everton star

Leeds United are weighing up a surprise swoop for Everton forward Beto as they look to boost their attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

Sky Sports News reports that The Whites, backed by a transfer budget exceeding £100 million, are determined to solidify their top-flight status.

Signing Beto, however, would take a sizable chunk out of that war chest in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Portuguese striker joined Everton for over £20 million and has two years remaining on his contract.

Beto has impressed this season with seven goals in 27 league appearances, making him Everton’s joint-top scorer, despite of his team’s struggles.

It remains to be seen whether Everton boss David Moyes is willing to sanction the move. Leeds’ growing ambition, though, suggests they could push hard to land their target.