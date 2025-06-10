Leeds Utd make move for Aston Villa star

Leeds United have reportedly made a move to sign defender Alex Moreno from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

TalkSport journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Leeds United ‘have made an enquiry’ on the Aston Villa defender.

Jacobs reports that Moreno is expected to be allowed to leave Aston Villa for around £5 million in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sunderland and Burnley have also been strongly linked with the 32-year-old, who is expected to leave Villa this summer.

Moreno’s future at Villa Park remains uncertain, despite being under contract until June 2026.

The experienced full-back, who has made 48 appearances for Villa since joining in 2023, appears to be surplus to requirements under Unai Emery.

Clubs in Spain are also tracking the former Real Betis man, making it a competitive race for his signature.