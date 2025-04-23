Leeds Utd to demand ‘significant fee’ for Luton, Hull City, Wrexham, Preston and Stoke City target

Leeds United will demand a ‘significant fee’ if they are to let forward Joe Gelhardt leave the club this summer.

HullLive reports that Leeds United have a big decision to make over Gelhardt’s future and will only let him leave for a ‘significant fee’ following his impressive spell while on loan at Hull City.

Joe Gelhardt joined Hull City on loan in the January transfer window and he has become an important player for the club.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals so far for Ruben Selles’ side.

Gelhardt was strongly linked with the likes of Luton and Wrexham in the January transfer window.

It is believed that the two clubs, as well as Hull City are keen on signing the forward in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Gelhardt has previously also been linked with the likes of Rangers, Portsmouth, Stoke City and Preston as well.