Leicester lining up £15m move for Newcastle star

Leicester City are reportedly planning a £15 million offer to acquire Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff.

The Sunday Mirror reports that the Foxes have had their sights on the 26-year-old midfielder for several months.

Although Newcastle manager Eddie Howe highly regards Longstaff, selling him would be financially advantageous due to his homegrown status.

With the need to adhere to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Newcastle might have to let go of some players. Sean Longstaff, who is entering the final year of his contract, could be a prime candidate for an exit in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Leicester are ready to challenge Newcastle’s commitment to retaining him, amidst Newcastle’s efforts to maintain financial balance while keeping key players like Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.