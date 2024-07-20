Leicester make improved £21m bid for Roma, Aston Villa and Newcastle target

Leicester City have submitted an improved £21 million bid for Juventus winger Matias Soule, according to The Telegraph.

The Argentine under-20 international is a top target for new Leicester manager Steve Cooper as he looks to strengthen his squad for the upcoming Premier League season.

The new offer from Leicester City includes an initial £17 million upfront, with an additional £4 million in instalments and performance-related bonuses for the 21-year-old winger.

Matias Soule spent last season on loan at Serie B club Frosinone, where Leicester’s recent £13 million signing Caleb Okoli also played.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Roma are also interested in signing Soule, who is known for his versatility across forward positions. However, Leicester are now leading the race to secure his signature and hope to finalize the deal next week.