Leicester, Middlesbrough, Luton and Hull target Ghana midfielder

Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo is drawing significant attention from clubs across Europe.

According to FotbollDirekt, the 24-year-old has piqued interest from England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and MLS in the USA.

Last autumn, several clubs expressed interest, and Ghana’s national coach, Chris Hughton, scouted Baidoo in Borås against AIK, eyeing him for the African Cup of Nations.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the interest in Michael Baidoo remains high.

Clubs like Maccabi Haifa, Ludogorets, Ferencvaros, Hull City, Middlesbrough, NEC Nijmegen, and Luton Town are all keen. Additionally, English media reports that Leicester City is monitoring the Ghanaian player.

Elfsborg values Baidoo between 2-4 million euros (approximately 23-46 million SEK).

His performance over the past year has solidified his status as one of Elfsborg’s top talents, making him a hot commodity in the transfer market.