Leicester, West Ham and Southampton keeping tabs on Brighton star

Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton star Evan Ferguson.

GIVEMESPORT reports of the interest from the Premier League sides in Ferguson, ahead of the January transfer window.

Evan Ferguson has fallen down the pecking order and would be interested in more regular first-team football in 2025.

The report suggests that Brighton are considering letting Ferguson leave on loan for the remainder of the season in January, but are yet to make a final decision.

Ferguson is currently on a £30,000-per-week contract which is due to expire in the summer of 2029.

Reports suggest that new Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is keen to bring in the striker on a six-month loan.