Liverpool and Arsenal target reveals Saudi Arabia summer snub

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has revealed he turned down offer to move to the Saudi Arabia Pro League over the summer.

Al-Hilal made an €140million offer for the Nigerian forward in the summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Osimhen has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months.

The forward reveals he rejected contract offers from Saudi Arabia multiple times over the summer, but they kept coming back with increased offers.

“The more I said no to these people [in Saudi Arabia] the more they increased it and increased it, it was literally like, ‘Wow’, seeing these things,” he told John Obi Mikel’s Obi One podcast.

“I spoke with the people in charge and we spoke about it with my club and we saw what we could do, we decided, me and them and I told them, ‘I like these people, I want to stay, I don’t think I want to leave for now’. They understand where I’m coming from but they never gave up until their own transfer window [closed].

“I said to them even before we played the first game of the season, ‘It’s done’, I really didn’t want to go back thinking, of course, it’s a huge one, an amazing one that’s going to change my life.

“But of course, I had to make the decision that’s good for my career too. As much as we play football for money there’s more that comes with it.”