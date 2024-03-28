Liverpool and Bayern Munich target set for Leverkusen stay

Bayern Munich believes Xabi Alonso will stay on as Bayer Leverkusen coach for the next season.

Alonso has been strongly linked with the job to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, as well as being the replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder is set to lead Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title this season.

Uli Hoeness, Bayern’s honorary president, told German broadcaster ARD: “It will be very difficult, not to say probably impossible. I can certainly imagine him staying in Leverkusen.

“As I got to know him, he would be more inclined to carry on because he wouldn’t want to leave it behind now.

“He is now working at a club that is currently in the process of becoming German champions.

“He has a lot to thank this club for and so does the club. If he had two or three years’ more success, it would probably be easier to get him out of there.

“We would like to sign him. But if that doesn’t work, it will be the task of the club’s management to look for and find alternatives.”