Liverpool and Crystal Palace lining up swoop for Leeds star

Liverpool and Crystal Palace are both keen on signing Leeds United’s promising winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 21-year-old has impressed with his performances in the Premier League, drawing significant attention from top clubs.

Crysencio Summerville‘s pace, creativity, and knack for scoring crucial goals have made him a target for Liverpool in the 2024 summer transfer window.

New manager Arne Slot sees the Dutchman as a perfect fit to add depth and dynamism to the Reds’ attacking options, aiming to enhance their competitiveness in multiple competitions next season.

Crystal Palace, under Roy Hodgson, are also eager to strengthen their squad with the talented winger. Summerville’s ability to break down defenses and his potential for growth make him an attractive prospect for the Eagles, who are looking to build on their solid mid-table finish last season.

The Mirror reports that both clubs recognize Summerville’s potential to become a key player, and with Leeds United potentially open to offers, the race for his signature is expected to heat up.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Liverpool and Crystal Palace vie for the young star.