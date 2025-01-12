Liverpool and Newcastle in £50m battle to sign Bournemouth star

Liverpool and Newcastle United are both reportedly keen on signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

The Sun reports of the interest from Liverpool and Newcastle, but claims that the clubs involved may wait until the summer before making a move.

Liverpool could make a move quicker, depending on if they sell on of their other attackers in the 2025 January transfer window.

Newcastle have been making checks on both Semenyo and Nottingham Forest ace Anthony Elanga in recent months.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been linked with a move for Ben Doak, if Semenyo, leaves the club in a major move.

The Cherries have reportedly moved ahead of a number of Premier League rivals in the chase for 19-year-old Doak.