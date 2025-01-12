Bournemouth lead race for Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Ipswich target

Bournemouth are reportedly leading the race for Liverpool’s young winger Ben Doak.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is considering making a move for Doak, if Antoine Semenyo, leaves the club in a major move.

The Cherries have reportedly moved ahead of a number of Premier League rivals in the chase for 19-year-old Doak.

Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Ipswich are among the club who are keen on signing Doak in the 2025 January transfer window.

Reports have even suggested that Crystal Palace and Ipswich are preparing second offers for the Scotland international after having had their initial bids rejected.

Liverpool are reportedly looking for around £30 million for Doak if they are to consider selling the winger in January.

The 19-year-old joined Middlesbrough on loan from Liverpool in the summer and the Championship side are keen to keep him at least until the end of the season.

Doak earned the EFL Young Player of the Month award for December while on loan at Middlesbrough.