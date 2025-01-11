Middlesbrough boss urges Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Ipswich target to stay

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has urged Ben Doak not to leave the club in January.

Doak has recently been strongly linked with the likes of Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Ipswich.

Reports have even suggested that Crystal Palace and Ipswich are preparing second offers for the Scotland international after having had their initial bids rejected.

The 19-year-old joined Middlesbrough on loan from Liverpool in the summer.

“It’s difficult for me to answer that,” Carrick said of the Liverpool loanee. “It certainly suits him in many ways.

“There’s no denying some of it is out of our hands but I’m really calm and content. Hopefully it plays out and we’re all happy and we still have Ben. We’re in a good place and it’s a good place for him.”

Liverpool would be prepared to let the youngster leave in the 2025 January transfer window for the right fee.

Doak is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, where he earned the EFL Young Player of the Month award for December.