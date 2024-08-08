Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Juventus target goes on strike to force exit

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed that midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has decided to go on strike to force an exit this summer.

Gasperini has revealed that the Dutchman has decided not to train or play with his teammates, until he gets a move to Juventus.

The 26-year-old has agreed terms with the Bianconeri, but the clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a fee.

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. Photo by Shutterstock.

“The situation with Koopmeiners was all going well until the end of last week. The player has decided to move to Juventus, he’s already got an agreement,” Gasperini told l’Eco di Bergam.

“He felt stressed and decided not to train or play with us anymore.

“And with this situation, he is no longer of use to the squad, or to his teammates.

“The club, in turn, has taken a very firm stance because they feel blackmailed by the situation, one that is different to the many other times in the past when the club have sold prized assets to big teams.”

Reports suggest that Atalanta are looking for around €60million for Teun Koopmeiners, while Juventus are not prepared to go higher than €45million for the midfielder.

Koopmeiners has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea over the summer.