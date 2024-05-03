Liverpool in pole position to sign Man Utd, Newcastle and Chelsea target

Arne Slot is poised to give Liverpool an edge over Juventus in securing the signature of Atalanta’s star midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, valued at over £50 million.

Reports from De Telegraaf suggest Slot’s potential appointment at Liverpool could be decisive, given his previous successful relationship with Koopmeiners at AZ Alkmaar, where he made him captain.

This connection could sway Teun Koopmeiners towards a “dream” move to the Premier League, favoring Liverpool’s ambitious project over joining Thiago Motta at Juventus.

Liverpool’s financial clout in the transfer market is expected to overpower Juventus, with Atalanta demanding up to €60 million (£51m) for the Dutch international in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Koopmeiners has previously expressed his aspiration to play in the Premier League, adding another layer of intrigue to this high-stakes transfer saga.

The Atalanta star has also been strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea.