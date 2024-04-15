Chelsea ready to make big bid for Man Utd, Newcastle and Liverpool target

Chelsea are poised to surpass Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Teun Koopmeiners had a pivotal role for Atalanta in Liverpool’s recent Europa League defeat.

Italian outlet SporsMediaSet suggest Chelsea is willing to make a €60m (£51.3m) bid to secure the Dutch international, who has impressed with 13 goals this season across all competitions.

Despite interest from Juventus, the financial clout of the Premier League giants may edge out the Italian club.

The 26-year-old has expressed his desire for a new challenge, potentially making this summer’s transfer window the perfect opportunity for a move.

Chelsea’s scouts were notably present during Atalanta’s clash against Liverpool, further fueling speculation of an imminent bid.

Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool are all reportedly also interested in Koopmeiners, who has requested to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.