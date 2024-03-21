Newcastle, Man Utd and Liverpool target reveals transfer request

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners
Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. Photo by Shutterstock.

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has revealed that he has requested to leave the Italian side at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Napoli.

Reports have also suggested that Juventus are already lining up a €40million bid for Koopmeiners.

“I told Atalanta I want to leave in the summer,” the Dutch midfielder told telegraaf.nl.

“Last season, there was concrete interest from Napoli, but the two clubs didn’t reach an agreement. I hope there will be options to consider this year. My girlfriend and I are enjoying Italy, but I would endure rain for some clubs in England.

“I’d lie if I said I have no news of interest from Juventus and Premier League clubs. I read the news, too. I’ve had an amazing time at Atalanta and I hope they will get a big sum.”

Reports have suggested that Atalanta have put a €60million price tag on Koopmeiners ahead of the summer transfer window.

