Liverpool could be facing £250m crisis

Liverpool faces a looming £250million crisis as three key players—Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah—are set to become free agents this summer.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville warns that if Liverpool fails to secure their contracts, it could be a devastating blow.

Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to Real Madrid is gaining momentum, adding to the uncertainty.

Losing him, along with Van Dijk and Salah, would leave manager Arne Slot with a significant challenge.

With Liverpool currently leading the Premier League, these unresolved contracts are casting a shadow over their title pursuit, threatening to derail their future.

Neville commented on Liverpool’s situation at this week’s Stick to Football podcast, which many regard as one of the best football podcasts.

Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast: “At the end of the season, it will leave Liverpool with a huge hole if those three players leave the club on a free. Because they won’t have the money they would get from them to replace them.

“I reckon there’s probably, minimum, you could actually say there’s a quarter of a billion pounds (£250 million) worth of talent in those three. You’re talking about one of the best strikers in Europe, the best centre-half in Europe and probably one of the best full-backs in Europe.

“Even for Liverpool, as good as they have been with recruitment, that is a quarter of a billion pounds of hole with those three players. Obviously, they have been good in recruitment; they can replace them, but that is a hell of a thing for Arne Slot to have to deal with.”