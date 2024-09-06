Liverpool legend outlines difference between Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has described a big difference that he has noticed between Jurgen Klopp and new manager Arne Slot.

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been very open in his post-match interviews so far this season, in a way that differs from how Jurgen Klopp delt with it.

“It’s interesting listening to him,” Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“I spoke to him after his first game and every time he gives you something from a tactical point of view, whereas Jurgen would give you something emotional.

“Everytime Klopp spoke he would hang on something.”

“Do you think he will stop doing that to give things away?” Ian Wright, who is also a regular on what many regard as one of the best football podcasts around, said.

Carragher answered: “I hope he does, from a Liverpool point of view, is it the Dutch way of doing things? On the front foot, you ask them something, they give you an answer.”