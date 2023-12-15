Liverpool legend urges Klopp to sign midfielder

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to bring in a quality defensive midfielder in the January transfer window.

Carragher believes the Reds need to strengthen their midfield in January to boost their title chances, despite his old side winning 11 of their 16 Premier League games so far.

“Liverpool are top of the league and I am not really sure how,” Carragher wrote for the Daily Telegraph.

“The league table says one thing but my eyes tell me something else. The balance of the team is still not quite right, and it is hard to imagine it will be without a ready-made defensive midfielder.”

He added: “The much talked about new midfield is not fully functioning yet, the trio of Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch impressing in moments rather than in back-to-back fixtures.

“For Liverpool to maintain their position at the top, that has to change and the additions must raise their level from promising and occasionally good to consistently outstanding. A decision may be looming in January regarding a top number six. If there is one out there, why not push for it now rather than wait?”