Liverpool lining up bid for Aston Villa star to replace Barcelona target

Liverpool are preparing to bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as a replacement for Darwin Nunez.

The Sun reports that new Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen on Ollie Watkins, whose 19 Premier League goals helped Villa secure a Champions League spot.

Aston Villa and England international striker Ollie Watkins. Photo by Shutterstock.

Despite signing a long-term contract in October, Watkins, 28, has attracted admiration from Slot, putting Villa in a tough position to retain the England international in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s doubts over Nunez, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, have prompted the club to consider Watkins.

Nunez, who has gone ten games without scoring, finished the season with 11 goals and eight assists in the Premier League, plus six goals and four assists in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

Watkins, meanwhile, had a standout season with 27 goals in all competitions, earning a spot in Gareth Southgate’s provisional Euro 2024 squad.

Villa boss Unai Emery may need to look for potential replacements should Liverpool secure Watkins’ signature.