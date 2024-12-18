Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Spurs and Real Madrid target signs new Chelsea deal

Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League giants.

The 18-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2029.

Reports of a new deal for the Josh Acheampong was reported last week with manager Enzo Maresca stating that an extension was close.

The England youth international’s previous contract with Chelsea was set to expire in June 2026.

Acheampong has recently been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle, Tottenham, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Acheampong made his debut under Mauricio Pochettino last season and is seen as a future England international.