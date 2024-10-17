Real Madrid ponder January swoop for Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham target

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly considering a January move for England youth international Josh Acheampong.

The Independent reports of Real Madrid’s interest in the highly-rated 18-year-old Chelsea right-back.

The report suggests Real Madrid could make a move in January, due to the injuries to Dani Carvajal and Joan Martinez.

Real Madrid could make a move for Acheampong in January rather than waiting for Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer, due to the Liverpool star’s huge wage demands.

Josh Acheampong made his debut under Mauricio Pochettino last season and the Independent reports that he is also being linked with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Ontheminute.com reported in May that Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on Acheampong.