Liverpool sign Newcastle and Aston Villa target in €13m deal

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot
New Liverpool boss Arne Slot. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool have reached an agreement over the signing of Federico Chiesa from Italian outfit Juventus.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that an agreement has been done for €13million initial fee with add-ons on top.

Federico Chiesa will sign a four-year contract with Liverpool and will arrive in England later today, according to the report.

Negotiations on personal terms went quick, as he was keen on a move to the Premier League.

Cheisa has also been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester United earlier in the 2024 summer transfer window.

