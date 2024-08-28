Liverpool sign Newcastle and Aston Villa target in €13m deal

Liverpool have reached an agreement over the signing of Federico Chiesa from Italian outfit Juventus.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that an agreement has been done for €13million initial fee with add-ons on top.

Federico Chiesa will sign a four-year contract with Liverpool and will arrive in England later today, according to the report.

Negotiations on personal terms went quick, as he was keen on a move to the Premier League.

Cheisa has also been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester United earlier in the 2024 summer transfer window.