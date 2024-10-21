Liverpool star confirms talks are ongoing over new deal

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that “discussions are ongoing” over a new contract to keep him at the club.

Virgil van Dijk’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and reports have linked him with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent months.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is reportedly leading the negotiations with the Netherlands international’s agent over a new deal.

“I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future,” Van Dijk said.

“My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment.

“I can only tell you that discussions have been started and we will see.”