Maguire speaks out on his Man Utd future

England international Harry Maguire has spoken out on his future at Manchester United.

Harry Maguire has long been linked with a move away from Manchester United, but the former Leicester City centre-back has insisted that he has been told that he has a future at Old Trafford.

He told Sky Sports: “To be honest, everything I’ve heard is that I’m part of the future here at Manchester United.

“I’m ready to fight for the biggest trophies.”

Earlier in the transfer window there were suggestions that United were planning a swap deal involving Maguire to secure Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.