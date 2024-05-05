Man Utd to use Maguire in swoop for Everton star

Manchester United are reportedly planning a strategic swap deal involving Harry Maguire to secure Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

As part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s efforts to revitalize the squad, United see Jarrad Branthwaite, a £70 million-rated young talent, as a key addition to their defensive line in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old England Under-21 standout impressed during his loan at PSV as well as in the Premier League for Everton and has attracted significant interest from top clubs.

Everton’s financial struggles and potential need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations could force them to consider offers for their prized assets.

The Daily Star reports that United hopes that including Harry Maguire in the deal might persuade Everton to agree, although Maguire’s willingness to move remains uncertain after rejecting a transfer last summer.

This proposed swap could offset about £20 million of Branthwaite’s fee, adding an intriguing twist to United’s summer transfer strategy.