Man City agree terms for Brighton, Aston Villa, Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool target

Brazilian youngster Vitor Reis has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester City today.

Football journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Palmeiras centre-back Reis has agreed personal terms with City on a long-term contract.

Talks between Manchester City and Palmeiras are ongoing, but a deal looks likely to cost the Premier League giants over £30million, in the 2025 January transfer window.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported of the interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the highly-rated teenager.

Brighton, Liverpool, Benfica, Barcelona and Real Madrid have previously also been linked with the Brazilian defender.

Vitor Reis signed a new contract with Palmeiras in the summer, extending his stay until December 2028.