Man City approach Brighton, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea and Aston Villa target

Manchester City have reportedly made an approach to Palmeiras over a deal for youngster Vitor Reis.

Brazilian outlet UOL reports of the interest from City in the Palmeiras centre-back, who is about to turn 19-years-old.

Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis. Photo by Shutterstock.

The report suggests that City are planning to make a €40million bid for the highly-rated centre-back, but could face strong competition.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported of the interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the highly-rated teenager.

Brighton, Liverpool, Benfica, Barcelona and Real Madrid have previously also been linked with the Brazilian defender.

Vitor Reis signed a new contract with Palmeiras in the summer, extending his stay until December 2028.

His release clause is set at €100 million (£83.3 million), but Palmeiras are not rushing to sell, aiming to keep him until after the 2025 Club World Cup.

Known for idolizing Marquinhos and Casemiro, he brings both defensive solidity and attacking contributions.