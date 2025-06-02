Man City closing in on Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Spurs target

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Rayan Cherki from French side Lyon.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that talks between City and Cherki are ‘progressing well’ and personal terms are close to being agreed.

Lyon star Rayan Cherki. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester City are keen to sort out the deal quickly, as they want to include Cherki in their squad for the Club World Cup.

City are yet to reach an agreement with Lyon, with the French side looking for around €35-40 million if they are to sell Cherki in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The France Under-21 international midfielder has impressed for Lyon this season with 12 goals and 20 assists, but is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

Football transfer odds have previously suggested that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are joint favourites to sign Cherki, but that now seems to have changed.

Reports have previously also suggested that Manchester United and Tottenham were leading the chase for the exciting playmaker.

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also monitoring the situation closely.

Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Juventus have also been reported to be in the hunt for Cherki’s signature.