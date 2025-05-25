Rayan Cherki transfer odds: Will Cherki join Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle, Aston Villa or Spurs this summer?

Lyon star Rayan Cherki is expected to be on the move this summer, with football transfer betting markets backing Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund as joint favourites to sign the French playmaker.

Both clubs are priced at 3.50 to land the 20-year-old, according to the latest football transfer odds.

Tottenham and Crystal Palace follow at 11.00, while Liverpool, Newcastle and even Lyon themselves sit at 13.00. Manchester City and Chelsea are seen as outsiders at 15.00, with Aston Villa further back at 21.00.

Cherki’s future has been the subject of growing speculation following a strong season in Ligue 1.

The French international has just one year left on his Lyon contract, and according to reports, several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation closely.

With Lyon open to offers, a move looks increasingly likely as the summer window heats up.