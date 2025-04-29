Man Utd and Spurs lead race for Arsenal, Newcastle Utd and Aston Villa target

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are leading the chase for Olympique Lyon’s exciting playmaker, Rayan Cherki.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who racked up an impressive 31 goal contributions this season, is attracting serious interest ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Caught Offside reports that both Manchester United and Spurs see Cherki as a key addition to boost creativity and attacking flair.

The young Frenchman has scored 12 goals and provided 19 assists, underlining his status as one of Europe’s brightest talents.

Lyon have reportedly set an asking price of €30-35 million, a figure viewed as a bargain for a player of Cherki’s quality and potential. Cherki, eager for a new challenge, is believed to favor a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also monitoring the situation closely.

With Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Juventus also in the hunt, the battle for Cherki’s signature is heating up fast. Manchester United and Tottenham remain at the front of the queue, but decisive action will be needed to seal the deal.