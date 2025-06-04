Man City reach agreement with Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Spurs target

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Lyon star Rayan Cherki.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports of the agreement between City and Cherki and claims that the Premier League club will make an official bid for the midfielder in the next hours.

Lyon star Rayan Cherki. Photo by Shutterstock.

City and Lyon held initial talks over the weekend and the deal now seems close to being completed in the 2025 summer transfer window.

French giants Lyon are reportedly looking for around €35-40 million if they are to sell the midfielder this summer.

The France Under-21 international midfielder has impressed for Lyon this season with 12 goals and 20 assists, but is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

Football transfer odds have previously suggested that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are joint favourites to sign Cherki, but that now seems to have changed.

Reports have previously also suggested that Manchester United and Tottenham were leading the chase for the exciting playmaker.

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also monitoring the situation closely.

Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Juventus have also been reported to be in the hunt for Cherki’s signature.