Man City step up push for Newcastle, Man Utd and Liverpool target

Manchester City are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson in the January transfer window.

CaughtOffside reports that City are keen to bring in Ederson as a replacement for Rodri, who is out with a long-term injury.

City has struggled since Rodri picked up his season-ending injury and Ederson has reportedly emerged as the club’s main target.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Photo by Shutterstock.

Atalanta are reportedly looking for around €60 million in order to consider selling the Brazil international in January.

But Manchester City face competition, as Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also interested in Ederson.

Ederson has previously hinted that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

When asked about his future, Ederson told Spanish newspaper Diario AS: “I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”