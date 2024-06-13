Man Utd agree personal terms with Branthwaite

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old.

According to The Times, Jarrad Branthwaite is set to earn between £150,000 and £160,000 per week at Old Trafford.

The talented centre-back had an impressive season at Goodison Park, catching the eye of United’s management.

Despite agreeing personal terms, Manchester United still need to negotiate a transfer fee with Everton, who are reportedly demanding £70 million for the defender.

Branthwaite’s potential move to Manchester United marks a significant boost for manager Erik ten Hag, who faced numerous injuries in his defensive line last season.

The young defender’s arrival would be the club’s first signing under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.