Man Utd agree personal terms with Branthwaite

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old.

According to The Times, Jarrad Branthwaite is set to earn between £150,000 and £160,000 per week at Old Trafford.

The talented centre-back had an impressive season at Goodison Park, catching the eye of United’s management.

Despite agreeing personal terms, Manchester United still need to negotiate a transfer fee with Everton, who are reportedly demanding £70 million for the defender.

Branthwaite’s potential move to Manchester United marks a significant boost for manager Erik ten Hag, who faced numerous injuries in his defensive line last season.

The young defender’s arrival would be the club’s first signing under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

