Man Utd and Barcelona ruled out of race for Ipswich, Everton and Crystal Palace target

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene earlier this week, but that does not seem to be the case.

Hull Live have dismissed the reports, claiming United’s interest in the 22-year-old are ‘wide of the mark’.

The report claims that Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and Everton are the three clubs who are keen on signing the talented winger.

Spanish giants Barcelona have approached Hull with a loan proposal for Jaden Philogene, but Hull will only consider a permanent move.

After ruling out Barcelona and Manchester United from the race for Philogene, it now seems like Hull City are waiting on offers from Ipswich, Crystal Palace and Everton.