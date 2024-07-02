Man Utd and Chelsea join chase for Newcastle Utd star

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Gordon, currently competing in the European Championship with England, has attracted interest from several top clubs.

CaughtOffside reports that Liverpool are ‘continuing to pursue a potential transfer’ and showing the ‘strongest interest.’

But the report suggests that Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen on acquiring the 22-year-old winger.

Anthony Gordon‘s impressive performances have made him a sought-after talent in the Premier League, with multiple clubs vying for his signature.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in 2023.