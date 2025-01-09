Man Utd and Chelsea keeping tabs on Leicester City star

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the progress of Leicester City keeper Mads Hermansen.

The Telegraph reports that United sent scouts to watch Hermansen in Leicester’s 2-2 draw with Brighton last month.

Hermansen has made several impressive performances this season, despite the Foxes struggling and are currently 19th in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have also been linked with the 24-year-old shot-stopper in recent months.

The report suggests that Leicester want at least £35million if they are to consider selling Hermansen in the 2025 January transfer window.