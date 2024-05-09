Man Utd and Newcastle target signs new Barcelona deal

Barcelona have successfully secured the future of Pau Cubarsi, extending his contract until June 30, 2027.

The new contract includes a significantly increased release clause of €500 million for Pau Cubarsi.

The promising young talent, whose original contract contained a €10 million release clause, drew substantial interest from top clubs following his impressive performances.

Newcastle and Manchester United are among the clubs who have been linked with the talented defender.

“FC Barcelona and the player Pau Cubarsi have reached an agreement for the renewal of his contract, which will tie him to the club until June 30, 2027,” the statement from the club read.

This new agreement not only reaffirms Barcelona’s commitment to retaining their emerging star but also protects their investment with a robust financial safeguard.

The club hinted at the possibility of negotiating a longer-term contract once Cubarsi turns 18 in January next year, signaling their long-term plans and trust in his abilities to grow further as a key player at Camp Nou.