Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle target inform club that he wants to leave

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy had informed the Bundesliga club that he wants to leave this summer.

Guirassy has long been linked with a move away from Stuttgart and reports suggests the likes of Borussia Dortmund AC Milan, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested.

The 27-year-old striker has also been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Newcastle United in recent months.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports of Guirassy’s decision to leave Stuttgart, but he has also revealed that Chelsea are out of the race for the striker.

Serhou Guirassy has a release clause that is understood to be around €17 million in his contract at Stuttgart.